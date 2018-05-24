Quinnipiac Univ. enters into partnership with People's United Bank

Quinnipiac University and People's United Bank have entered into a partnership (WFSB)

There’s some big news from the campus of Quinnipiac University, where there's a prominent name-change.

People's United Bank and the school reached a 10-year agreement to support the School of Business on campus.

People's United is donating $5 million for the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and the Center for Women and Business.

Also, the sports complex will be renamed People's United Center.

"This partnership is really joining two great organizations, biased in the state of Connecticut, we also share a market that overlaps significantly where people's united as a customer base and where Quinnipiac recruits our students from,” said Quinnipiac President John Lahey.

Quinnipiac will match the $5 million donation, along with changing its university-wide banking to People's United.

