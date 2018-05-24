East Hampton man arrested for sexually assaulting a juvenile

Keith Sullivan was arrested by East Hampton Police for sexual assault of a juvenile (East Hampton Police)

East Hampton Police arrested a man for sexually assaulting a juvenile female.

Keith Sullivan was arrested on Thursday for the assault.

He was charged with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Sullivan was not able to post the $250,000 and will be in Middletown court on Friday.

