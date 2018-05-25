Kettletown State Park reopens today, 3 other parks closed

The unofficial kick off to summer means many will be getting outside this weekend.

Just in time for Memorial Day, Kettletown State Park in Southbury opened at noon on Friday.

State park officials have been working around the clock to clear the damage after last week's storm. While the campgrounds are open, other parts of the park are still closed.

In fact, folks from across the state are still dealing with the aftermath of the storms.

There was significant damage to a few state parks, including Sleeping Giant in Hamden and Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford, where Department of Energy and Environmental officials said about 700 trees came down.

Those parks will remain closed through the holiday weekend. There’s no timetable yet on when they will be back open.

In New Fairfield, Squantz Pond State Park and the Candlewood Lake State Park boat launches will also be closed through Memorial Day.

Park officials said this time of year is always busy, as they work to get the 110 parks open for the season. The storm just made things a bit more difficult.

“The great work that has been done after some horrific weather conditions in the winter and spring to make sure our parks were open particularity after last week’s difficulty, to say that we are only down to three parks that won’t be [open] this Memorial Day is quite remarkable,” said Gov. Dannel Malloy.

Campers were starting to trickle into Kettletown State Park on Friday.

"I was very, very pleased. I was like 'yeah, I can get in,' because I know there were a ton of trees down from the last storm, so I'm very excited to get back in the water," said Melissa Beck of Woodbury.

This year, the new park passport program is in place, which is intended to make it easier and less expensive for people to visit state parks.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.