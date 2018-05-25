Planes, trains, automobiles: Travelers to have plenty of company this weekend

Those planning to travel this Memorial Day weekend will have plenty of company on the roads and in the air.

For busy weekends and travel periods like Friday, Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks said it recommended that travelers give themselves plenty of time to arrive before their flights.

AAA estimated that nearly 2 million New Englanders will be getting away for the holiday weekend.

While it said the majority of those people will be driving to their destinations, they said 150,000 New Englanders will be flying.

It added that airfares are 7 percent lower than this time last year.

That's not all.

Airlines are also gearing up for what's expected to be the busiest air travel season in history, according to Airlines for America.

An estimated 246 million passengers will fly on U.S. carriers between June 1 and Aug. 31 this year.

Channel 3 spoke with people at Bradley who said they can't get over how busy the airport was on Friday. They wished they arrived earlier than they did.

"It’s overwhelming, but it’s actually moving pretty quickly," said Vinod Sukhraj, who is traveling to Atlanta. "So I think we will be fine.”

Anyone hitting the road on Friday should expect traffic to heaviest during the late afternoon hours.

AAA recommended leaving during off hours.

