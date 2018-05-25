Police identify man involved in Groton standoff

A man barricaded himself in a home on Mitchell Street in Groton on Friday morning. (WFSB)

A 52-year-old man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a home on Friday morning.

Police said Robert Patterson barricaded himself in his own home on Fleming Court on Friday morning. Police were called to the home just after 5 a.m.

Patterson, who was believed to be heavily armed, reportedly sought "death by cop."

Police said he was alone in the home at the time. He has a girlfriend, but she wasn't there. They said she's the one who called police.

The standoff lasted for several hours, and resulted in the evacuation of about 10 to 15 homes in the area.

Patterson surrendered peacefully a little after 9:30 a.m.

The nearby Sacred Heart Catholic School, a pre-kindergarten through 8th grade school, on Sacred Heart Drive also had to close for the day as a result of the incident.

The Fleming Court's intersection with Mitchell Street was closed at Meridian Street and Poquonnock Road, police said.

“Nobody told us anything," said Tasha Heath, a neighbor. "They just said, stay in your house and then all of a sudden they said you have to go.”

Tasha and Kyle Heath, along with their neighbor Daniel Van Dyne, were told to leave their homes around 9 a.m.

“[We] had to jump the fence through the backyard and through our neighbor’s yard," Kyle Heath said.

"You wouldn't think that it would happen. We're all pretty close on this street, he kind of keeps to himself," said Tasha Heath, a neighbor.

Multiple agencies helped, including Groton Town Police and Connecticut State Police.

"Usually it's quiet here and peaceful, you know. It's a nice little community, it's unfortunate this is happening up there," said Daniel Perry.

Patterson was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and breach of peace. He was held on a $50,000 bond.

He's also facing charges unrelated to the incident, including second-degree strangulation, disorderly conduct, and third-degree criminal mischief.

