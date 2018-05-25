Holiday weekend arrives with heat, humidity and unhealthy ozone

A look at the CT River in Middletown on Friday evening. (WFSB)

The first half of the Memorial Day holiday weekend will be hot and then humid, but things will eventually turn cool and potentially wet.

The forecast has also prompted environmental officials to warn people about elevated levels of ozone and unhealthy air for Friday and Saturday.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said after a pleasant Friday evening, the humidity rolls in and temperatures could hit 90 degrees on Saturday.

"Saturday will be very warm, if not hot," DePrest said.

The record for May 26 was set in 2010 at 99 degrees. DePrest said we won't break that on Saturday.

"The humidity will be noticeably higher too. Dew points will rise into the 60s," DePrest said.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Friday and Saturday may be unhealthy for people in sensitive groups, which includes the elderly and people with respiratory conditions like asthma.

“Connecticut’s air quality is heavily impacted by pollution coming from outside our state," said Robert Klee, commissioner, DEEP. "With the start of long Memorial holiday weekend, it is understandable that residents will want to get outside and enjoy the warm weather, but it is important they take appropriate precautions, particularly for our most vulnerable residents – children, the elderly and those with respiratory diseases. This weather will also impact healthy adults working or exercising outdoors. To minimize health impacts while working outdoors avoid prolonged strenuous activity and best if you exercise before noon or after 8 p.m."

DEEP said it will lower ozone levels for the rest of the holiday weekend.

While most of Saturday will be dry and mostly sunny, DePrest said a cold front will slide southward across New England throughout the day.

It may spark scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours.

It'll be much cooler on Sunday.

"Temperatures will drop to near 60 degrees by late Saturday night and highs on Sunday will only be in the 60s," DePrest said.

The sky will be overcast, and there could be some rain and drizzle for part of the day.

There is even an outside chance for some thunder.

Monday, Memorial Day, should be better for outdoor activities.

The morning will be cloudy with spotty drizzle and fog, but sunshine should break through the clouds as the day goes on.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.