Amber Alert issued for abducted child in New York

Owen Hidalgo-Calderon was reported missing after his mother's body was found on Thursday. (Wayne County Sheriff's Department)

Police say Owen Hidalgo-Calderon could be with Ebavardo Gutierrez Reyes (New York police)

Police in New York requested the public's help to find a 14-month-old child whose mother's body was found in a bag in some woods.

The Wayne County Sheriff's office in Sodus, NY said Owen Hidalgo-Calderon was abducted from Joy Road in Sodus.

Owen was described as being a Hispanic boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He's 2 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

The sheriff's office said Owen was taken under circumstances that led police to believe he is in imminent danger of serious harm or death.

Eighteen-year-old Selena Hidalgo-Calderon's body was found Thursday at a farm in Sodus where she reportedly worked, investigators said. She had been missing for a week.

Her boyfriend, Everardo Reyes, was arrested on charges of tampering with physical evidence, the Associated Press reported.

Owen has not been found.

Police are searching areas east of Rochester, NY.

According to published reports, Selena Hidalgo-Calderon was to be deported. She had been in the process of applying for asylum.

