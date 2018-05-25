Memorial Day parades being held throughout weekend

Parades are being held around the state this weekend to commemorate Memorial Day.
Saturday May 26:
Berlin: 9 a.m. parade starts at St. Paul's Church and ending at Veteran's Memorial Park.
Wethersfield: 9 a.m. parade steps off at Dept. of Motor Vehicles and ends at Village Cemetery
Sunday May 27:
Cheshire: 1:30 p.m. parade steps off from Highland School
Forestville: 2 p.m. parade steps off at Forestville Center
Ledyard: 1 p.m. parade begins at Ledyard Center
Milford: 2 p.m. parade begins at Daniel Wasson Field
Orange: 10:30 a.m. parade begins at High Plains Community Center fairgrounds
Rocky Hill: 2 p.m. parade begins at Rocky Hill High School
Plainfield: 12:30 p.m. parade kicks off
Enfield: 1 p.m. parade begins at the Enfield Street School
Monday, May 28:
Avon: 11 a.m. parade steps off from parking lot of Sperry Park on Simsbury Road and ends at the Veteran’s Memorial on the Town Green.
Bloomfield: 11:30 a.m. parade steps off at corner of Barnard Lane and Bloomfield Avenue
Branford: 10 a.m. parade, Branford green on Town Hall Drive
Bristol: 9 a.m. procession starts and finishes on Memorial Boulevard with a ceremony
Canton: 10 a.m. steps off on Dyer Avenue and ends at Village Cemetery with a service
Derby/Shelton: 9 a.m. parade begins at Howe and Wharf Streets in Shelton
East Hampton: 9 a.m. parade kicks off at Route 66 and Lake Drive.
East Haven: 11:30 a.m. procession steps off from American Legion post 89 on Thompson Avenue to town green
East Lyme: 2 p.m. parade begins near St. John’s Green
Ellington: 9 a.m. parade begins from Crystal lake section of town
Essex: 9 a.m. begins at Foot of Main, Essex Village
Haddam: 9:30 a.m. parade begins at corner of Lake Avenue and Route 81
Manchester: Steps off at 9:30 a.m. from the Army & Navy Club
Meriden: 10 a.m. parade begins on Curtis Street
Mystic: 2 p.m. parade begins on Water, Pearl and Gravel Streets
Norwich: 12 p.m. in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral
Old Saybrook: 10 a.m. parade steps off on Elm Street and ends at town green
Plainville: 9 a.m. parade begins at corner of Broad Street and Whiting Street
Simsbury: Parades are held each Memorial Day at 9 a.m. in Tariffville and also at 1 p.m. on Hopmeadow Street in downtown Simsbury.
Southington: Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on Eden Avenue
Torrington: Parade begins at 9:30 a.m.
Unionville: parade steps off at 8:30 a.m.
Watertown: 10 a.m. parade begins at Watertown plaza parking lot
Wallingford: 9 a.m. parade begins at Dutton Park
West Hartford: 10 a.m. parade begins at Farmington Avenue
West Haven: 10:30 a.m. parade begins at Campbell Avenue
Windsor: Parade kicks off after ceremony at 9 a.m. at Veteran’s Cemetery
