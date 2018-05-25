Memorial Day parades set for today

Parades are being held around the state to commemorate Memorial Day.

Monday, May 28:

Avon: 11 a.m. parade steps off from parking lot of Sperry Park on Simsbury Road and ends at the Veteran’s Memorial on the Town Green.

Bloomfield: 11:30 a.m. parade steps off at corner of Barnard Lane and Bloomfield Avenue

Branford: 10 a.m. parade, Branford green on Town Hall Drive

Bristol: 9 a.m. procession starts and finishes on Memorial Boulevard with a ceremony

Canton: 10 a.m. steps off on Dyer Avenue and ends at Village Cemetery with a service

Derby/Shelton: 9 a.m. parade begins at Howe and Wharf Streets in Shelton

East Hampton: 9 a.m. parade kicks off at Route 66 and Lake Drive.

East Haven: 11:30 a.m. procession steps off from American Legion post 89 on Thompson Avenue to town green

East Lyme: 2 p.m. parade begins near St. John’s Green

Ellington: 9 a.m. parade begins from Crystal lake section of town

Essex: 9 a.m. begins at Foot of Main, Essex Village

Haddam: 9:30 a.m. parade begins at corner of Lake Avenue and Route 81

Manchester: Steps off at 9:30 a.m. from the Army & Navy Club

Meriden: 10 a.m. parade begins on Curtis Street

Mystic: 2 p.m. parade begins on Water, Pearl and Gravel Streets

Norwich: 12 p.m. in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Old Saybrook: 10 a.m. parade steps off on Elm Street and ends at town green

Plainville: 9 a.m. parade begins at corner of Broad Street and Whiting Street

Simsbury: Parades are held each Memorial Day at 9 a.m. in Tariffville and also at 1 p.m. on Hopmeadow Street in downtown Simsbury.

Southington: Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on Eden Avenue

Torrington: Parade begins at 9:30 a.m.

Unionville: parade steps off at 8:30 a.m.

Watertown: 10 a.m. parade begins at Watertown plaza parking lot

Wallingford: 9 a.m. parade begins at Dutton Park

West Hartford: 10 a.m. parade begins at Farmington Avenue

West Haven: 10:30 a.m. parade begins at Campbell Avenue

Windsor: Parade kicks off after ceremony at 9 a.m. at Veteran’s Cemetery

Here are the parades that were already held:

Saturday May 26:

Berlin: 9 a.m. parade starts at St. Paul's Church and ending at Veteran's Memorial Park.

Wethersfield: 9 a.m. parade steps off at Dept. of Motor Vehicles and ends at Village Cemetery

Sunday May 27:

Cheshire: 1:30 p.m. parade steps off from Highland School

Forestville: 2 p.m. parade steps off at Forestville Center

Ledyard: 1 p.m. parade begins at Ledyard Center

Milford: 2 p.m. parade begins at Daniel Wasson Field

Orange: 10:30 a.m. parade begins at High Plains Community Center fairgrounds

Rocky Hill: 2 p.m. parade begins at Rocky Hill High School

Plainfield: 12:30 p.m. parade kicks off

Enfield: 1 p.m. parade begins at the Enfield Street School

Please email Channel 3 at iwitness@wfsb.com if we missed any parade announcements for this weekend!

