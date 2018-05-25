Hartford officer stabbed in the neck released from hospital

Officer Jill Kidik was awarded the Lifesaving Award from the Hartford Police Department in 2016. (Hartford police photo)

Officers lined up in support of Hartford Officer Jill Kidik on Friday (iwitness)

Officers lined up at Hartford Hospital to escort Officer Jill Kidik, who was released after being stabbed in the neck last week. (WFSB)

A Hartford police officer who was stabbed in the neck by an evicted suspect was released from the hospital on Friday, another officer at the hospital confirmed to Channel 3.

Officer Jill Kidik suffered serious jugular and trachea injuries when a woman put her in a headlock and repeatedly stabbed her last week, police said.

Officers lined up outside of Hartford Hospital on Friday in support of Kidik.

She has been the subject of a lot of police support from around the state since the incident on May 17.

On Friday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin issued a statement that said "Officer Kidik has shown extraordinary strength, and today she was released from the hospital to continue her recovery at home. As a city, we are so grateful to her for her service and her sacrifice, and we continue to pray for her swift and full recovery. We are also deeply grateful to the civilians, dispatchers, first responders, Hartford Police officers, EMS crew, and medical staff whose quick and heroic work saved Officer Kidik’s life.”

Kidik's wounds were so severe, that for hours, no one knew if she was going to survive. One day later, there was progress as she opened her eyes.

On Friday, without saying a work, Kidik made a statement loud and clear that she's a survivor and she's on her way to making a full recovery.

The Kidik family has request privacy, so the Hartford Police Department didn't have any comments, but local leaders said Kidik represents the strength and bond of the department and the city she serves.

"When it first happened, we didn't know if we'd be here today talking about this woman being alive. To hear that she made it, I'm ecstatic and other people will be ecstatic when they hear the news," said Reverend Henry Brown.

Chevoughn Augustin, 39, faces a list of charges, including attempted murder.

Augustin was being evicted from an apartment on Constitution Plaza when Hartford police were called to help with the process.

Augustin was reportedly damaging property and showed signs of mental instability before officers arrived, investigators said.

Kidik responded and a scuffle ensued.

Augustin ended up stabbing Kidik several times in the neck.

Two maintenance workers intervened. Police said they likely saved Kidik's life.

