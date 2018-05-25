UConn nurse discusses best ways to survive allergy season

The sun is shining, the weather is warm, and the flowers and trees are blooming.

This sounds great, but not if you suffer from allergies.

This time of year can be miserable for some people.

Sneezing, coughing, and itchy, watery eyes.

“It's the time of year, the trees are pollinating and that's the biggest culprit this time of year, the trees, the tree pollen,” said Pam Angelillo.

Pam Angelillo, a registered nurse in the allergy department at UConn Medical Center sees it all.

She knows that this time of year is tough for a lot of people.

“It can feel like a cold but if it doesn't go away it's probably allergies,” said Angelillo.

Right now, the pollen situation is bleak. It's reporting in the "high range" right now.

Angelillo says if possible, avoid what you're allergic to.

“If you're doing yardwork outside wear a mask, try to sleep with the windows closed at night keep the air conditioning on, shower before you go to bed, that kind of thing,” said Angelillo.

It’s important to take allergy medicine, but if yours isn't working, try something new.

“If you've been taking a certain antihistamine over the counter, and suddenly it's not working, switch it, take something different and see if that helps because it does eventually stop working if you're taking the same one for a long time,” Angelillo said.

If those things don't work for you, allergy shots may be the answer. At UConn, they do allergy immunotherapy.

The patient is allergy tested and then a specific serum is developed for each individual, but it’s not a quick fix.

“To get the full benefit of it, it's a 3 to 5-year commitment,” said Angelillo.

Angelillo also said that you don't start seeing a benefit from the shots for a few months.

She says it's worth it for patients who are looking for relief.

