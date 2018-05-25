Hamden police searching for robbery suspect, victim punched

Hamden Police are looking for this suspect who was involved in a robbery (Hamden PD)

Hamden Police are searching for a suspect accused of a street robbery on Tuesday.

Police responded to Goodrich Street and found a 65-year-old man in his parked car.

The man said the suspect opened the car door, punched the victim in the face and took his wallet.

The victim sustained an injury to his finger.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden Police.

