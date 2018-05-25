Hartford schools announce Teacher of the Year

Benjamin Carlson (middle) was announced as the 2018 Teacher of the Year (Hartford Public Schools)

There's one teacher in Hartford that stands out from all the rest.

Benjamin Carlson was chosen from 39 other teachers to be Hartford’s teacher of the year.

The announcement was made at a ceremony on Thursday night.

Carlson is a physical education teacher at Annie Fisher "STEM" Magnet School.

Three finalists were selected.

They each recorded a video of them teaching a class and answered a series of essay questions.

