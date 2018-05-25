Enfield father accused of assaulting 4-month-old

An Enfield man is facing charges after police said he assaulted his 4-month-old baby.

The incident happened last December, police said.

The child was brought to Bay State Medical Center suffering from a brain bleed and two cracked ribs.

Police arrested the child’s father, William Clingensmith, in February.

He was charged with four counts of risk of injury to a child, first-degree assault, and four counts of reckless endangerment.

