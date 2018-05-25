Wesleyan Univ. revokes Bill Cosby's honorary degree

On Friday, Wesleyan University’s Board of Trustees voted to revoke Bill Cosby’s honorary degree.

The board voted unanimously on Friday to revoke the degree.

Cosby was awarded an honorary degree in 1987.

It's a debate that's happening in college boardrooms across the country.

Last month, Cosby was convicted of aggravated assault.

Even before the verdict, more than 20 colleges and universities across the U.S. took away Cosby's honorary degrees in light of the allegations against him.

The University of Connecticut did it in 2016.

Yale University did earlier this month.

The 80-year-old Cosby was on trial for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in Pennsylvania in 2004.

He first faced charges for the attack in 2015 after deposition from Constand's 2005 civil case against the comedian was unsealed.

In the case, Cosby admitted to giving quaaludes to women with whom he wanted to have sex.

That trial ended in a hung jury in 2017.

The second trial started last month. Five additional accusers were allowed to testify against Cosby.

There was just one additional accuser in the previous trial.

Cosby faces 30 years in prison.

