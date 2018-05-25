Bethany farm prepares for annual farm stand after barn destroyed by storms

A barn built in the 1800s was taken down by the strong storms (WFSB)

A Bethany farm rocked from last Tuesday’s tornado is making sure a yearly tradition goes on, all while continuing to clean up.

Each spring, Clover Nook Farm opens its farm stand Memorial Day weekend.

Even after last week’s weather that destroyed the family’s original barn, amazingly they will be ready.

Inside their farm stand, family members are hard at work putting the finishing touches on some displays.

“Usually we’re all set up and ready to go a couple of days ahead, of our opening day, but as you can see we’re just getting to this,” said Debbie Demander from Clover Nook Farm.

Typically, Bethany’s Clover Nook Farm opens its farm stand the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, but this year needed an extra day.

Who could blame them because just ten days ago they were dealing with a devastating tornado, which tore down the family’s barn that was built in 1840.

“The last week was really mainly trying to catch up on farming and planting because we were behind on that, we’re getting there, not totally caught up.

There’s definitely going to be a lapse in the middle of the season where we don’t have corn because we plant every 5-7 days and, we’re 14 days late because of the tornado,” said Lars Demander.

Right now, the farm stand is running on a generator.

But Lars, an 8th generation farmer, said when they open tomorrow, in addition to sauces and salsa’s made with their tomatoes, they’ll have beef and pork, eggs along with early season vegetables like lettuce and broccoli.

They also sell local honey, syrups, olive oil, and vinegar.

“Usually we’re open full time from here on out but we’re going to have to take a week and recover, it's different this year, but we need to get open because we have product that’s ready to be sold,” said Lars.

Just like they do every Memorial Day weekend, long-time loyal customers, are already looking forward to it.

“We’ve had people stopping and Facebook messages, emails. I think they’ll all be out and about,” said Debbie.

The farm stand will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

They will re-open for the season on June 2nd.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.