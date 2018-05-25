Cloudy start, sunny finish!

Memorial Day

Today will bring gradually better weather, so the afternoon cookout should be safe from inclement weather. This morning we're still hanging on to some clouds, fog, and even drizzle, but by midday-a little sunshine should break through the clouds. I think mid to late afternoon will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. That sun should boost our temperatures in the middle 70's inland, lower 70's along the shoreline.

Heating up Tuesday

Tuesday will be partly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew point temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 60's, so the humidity will be noticeably higher than today. A weak cold front will pass with little fanfare during the evening and cooler and somewhat drier air will settle into southern New England Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a very nice day with high pressure in control. It’ll be sunny and warm, but dry. Highs should range from the 70s at the beaches to the low 80's inland.

Thursday will be warm and increasingly humid. A storm system approaching from the west will initiate a southwesterly wind that will bring Gulf of Mexico moisture our way. Cloudiness will also slowly increase. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Unsettled Friday and beyond

The forecast for Friday through Sunday is complex. A broad area of low pressure could spread clouds and rain into Connecticut during that time. Plus, remnant moisture from Subtropical Storm Alberto could become part of this system. The result will be a cloudy and occasionally wet Friday and Saturday. Readings will be warm nonetheless, as the air will have southern origins.

By Sunday, we may once again have a cooler northeasterly wind that will bring clouds, showers and unusually chilly weather.

Currently, Alberto located off the western coast of Florida with 65 mph winds. Alberto will move almost due northward and will make landfall on the Florida Peninsula today From there, the storm will weaken over land and tropical moisture will make its way across the central and eastern United States later in the week. For us, there is the potential for heavy rain from the storm next weekend, but that will greatly depend on the path of the tropical moisture from Alberto.

THE 2018 HURRICANE SEASON

Yesterday, NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and it lasts through November 30th.

MAY 15th’s DEVASTATING STORMS

There were three EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut on Tuesday, May 15th.

The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted around 3:44 to 3:46 in the afternoon. Estimated winds were 95 mph. The maximum path width was 175 yards and the path length was 0.7 miles. The same thunderstorm spawned a waterspout of unknown intensity over the Barkhamsted Reservoir. There were no reports of damage from the waterspout.

The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford around 4:53-5:01 pm. Winds were 100 mph. The maximum path width was 400 yards and the path length was 4.2 miles.

The third EF-1 tornado occurred in Beacon Falls and Hamden around 5:01-5:09pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 600 yards and the path length was 9.5 miles.

Damage from a microbust is responsible for damage from Hamden to Wallingford. This occurred from 5:09pm - 5:14pm. Winds were up to 100 mph. The maximum path width was 880 yards and the path length was 7.25 miles.

A deadly macroburst occurred in New Fairfield and Brookfield at around 4:37-4:53 pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was three miles and the path length was nine miles. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities and one injury.

