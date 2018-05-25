From hot and humid to cool and damp over the holiday weekend!

8:30 AM UPDATE

Readings are already at 70 degrees in some places, which is a telling sign of the heat to come. Indeed, 90 degrees is possible.

Mike Cameron

THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Steamy Saturday

Today will be very warm, if not hot! Temperatures will rise well into the 80s to near 90 degrees over interior portions of the state. In some locations, like Hartford and Windsor Locks, the mercury may top 90 degrees. However, the record high for May 26th is safe, since the record is 99 degrees, set in 2010. The humidity will be noticeably higher too. Dew points will rise into the 60s. Most of the day will be dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. A backdoor cold front will slide southward across New England throughout the day and it will spark a few isolated or widely scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening. For now, the risk of a thunderstorm in any one town appears to be low.

Cooler Sunday

The front will settle to the south of New England Saturday night and Sunday. Meanwhile, high pressure will build across eastern Canada and northern Maine. Therefore, we’ll get into a much cooler northeasterly maritime flow. Temperatures will drop to near 60 degrees by late Saturday night and highs on Sunday will only be in the 60s! The sky will be overcast throughout the day. Plus, a wave of low pressure will develop on the front. That means we can expect some rain and drizzle for part of the day. There is even an outside chance for some thunder.

Memorial Day

Low pressure will move away to the east of New England Sunday night and Monday and the front will tend to washout. Therefore, Memorial Day will be a better day for outdoor activities. The morning will be cloudy with spotty drizzle and areas of fog. However, a little sunshine should break through the clouds as the day progresses. There should be just enough sunshine to boost temperatures into the low and middle 70s. The risk of a shower in the afternoon is low and that is good news if you are planning a holiday cookout!

TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A weak cold front could produce scattered showers in the afternoon. Cooler and somewhat drier air will settle into Southern New England Tuesday night. Wednesday is shaping up to be a very nice day with high pressure in control. It’ll be sunny and warm, but dry. Highs should range from the 70s at the beaches to the low and middle 80s inland.

The forecast for Thursday and Friday is rather complex. A broad area of low pressure could spread clouds and rain into Connecticut during that time. Plus, remnant moisture from Subtropical Storm Alberto could come into play. Currently, Alberto located off the east coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula with 40 mph winds. Alberto will move northward into the Gulf of Mexico over the coming days and it is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast late Monday or Monday night. Landfall could occur anywhere from Southeastern Louisiana to Mississippi to Alabama or the even western tip of the Florida Panhandle. From there, the storm will weaken over land and tropical moisture will make its way across the central and eastern United States later in the week. For now, we are forecasting rain at some point Thursday and Friday with highs both days in the 70s. There is the potential for some heavy rain, but that will greatly depend on the path of the tropical moisture from Alberto.

THE 2018 HURRICANE SEASON

Yesterday, NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and it lasts through November 30th.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

MAY 15th’s DEVASTATING STORMS

There were three EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut on Tuesday, May 15th.

The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted around 3:44 to 3:46 in the afternoon. Estimated winds were 95 mph. The maximum path width was 175 yards and the path length was 0.7 miles. The same thunderstorm spawned a waterspout of unknown intensity over the Barkhamsted Reservoir. There were no reports of damage from the waterspout.

The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford around 4:53-5:01 pm. Winds were 100 mph. The maximum path width was 400 yards and the path length was 4.2 miles.

The third EF-1 tornado occurred in Beacon Falls and Hamden around 5:01-5:09pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 600 yards and the path length was 9.5 miles.

Damage from a microbust is responsible for damage from Hamden to Wallingford. This occurred from 5:09pm - 5:14pm. Winds were up to 100 mph. The maximum path width was 880 yards and the path length was 7.25 miles.

A deadly macroburst occurred in New Fairfield and Brookfield at around 4:37-4:53 pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was three miles and the path length was nine miles. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities and one injury.

