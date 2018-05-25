Gray and chilly today

10 AM UPDATE



Showers have been remaining mainly offshore so far. We think occasional showers will pass during the remainder of the day, but that more of the day will be dry. Readings have slipped into the 50s in northeastern sections of the state; similar temperatures will overtake the rest of the state by afternoon. Have a great Sunday!

--Mike Cameron

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Cooler Sunday

Cool, cloudy, and damp weather is coming today. The cold front will settle to the south of New England by the morning. Meanwhile, high pressure will build across eastern Canada and northern Maine. This setup will help carry maritime flow into Connecticut all day and, as a result, temperatures stay in the 50s to near 60 all day. The sky will be overcast throughout the day as a wave of low pressure develops on the front. Showers or periods of rain will form and make the day wet at times. There is even an outside chance for some thunder.

Memorial Day

Memorial Day will bring gradually better weather, so the afternoon cookout should be safe from inclement weather. Low pressure will move away to the east of New England Sunday night and Monday and the cold front to our south will wash out. Memorial Day, then, will turn out to be a better day for outdoor activities. The morning may be cloudy with spotty drizzle and areas of fog, but a little sunshine should break through the clouds as the day progresses. There should be just enough sunshine to boost temperatures into the low and middle 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK

Pleasant Tuesday and Wednesday

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A weak cold front could produce scattered showers during the afternoon. Cooler and somewhat drier air will settle into southern New England Tuesday night. Wednesday is shaping up to be a very nice day with high pressure in control. It’ll be sunny and warm, but dry. Highs should range from the 70s at the beaches to the low and middle 80s inland.

The forecast for Thursday through Saturday is complex. A broad area of low pressure could spread clouds and rain into Connecticut during that time. Plus, remnant moisture from Subtropical Storm Alberto could become part of this system. The result will be an increasingly cloudy Thursday, and a cloudy and occasionally wet Friday and Saturday. Readings will be warm nonetheless, as the air will have southern origins.

Currently, Alberto located off the western tip of Hispaniola with 40 mph winds. Alberto will move northward into the Gulf of Mexico over the coming days and it is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast late Monday or Monday night. Landfall could occur anywhere from southeastern Louisiana to Mississippi to Alabama or the even western tip of the Florida Panhandle. From there, the storm will weaken over land and tropical moisture will make its way across the central and eastern United States later in the week. For us, there is the potential for heavy rain from the storm next weekend, but that will greatly depend on the path of the tropical moisture from Alberto.

THE 2018 HURRICANE SEASON

Yesterday, NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their initial forecast for the 2018 Tropical Season for the Atlantic Basin. They are predicting a near normal or slightly more active than normal season with 10-16 named storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6). Of those hurricanes, 1-4 are expected to become major hurricanes (average is 3). A major hurricane is a Category 3 or higher. The hurricane season officially begins on June 1st and it lasts through November 30th.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

MAY 15th’s DEVASTATING STORMS

There were three EF-1 tornadoes in Connecticut on Tuesday, May 15th.

The first tornado occurred on the northeastern side of Winsted around 3:44 to 3:46 in the afternoon. Estimated winds were 95 mph. The maximum path width was 175 yards and the path length was 0.7 miles. The same thunderstorm spawned a waterspout of unknown intensity over the Barkhamsted Reservoir. There were no reports of damage from the waterspout.

The second EF-1 tornado occurred in the towns of Southbury and Oxford around 4:53-5:01 pm. Winds were 100 mph. The maximum path width was 400 yards and the path length was 4.2 miles.

The third EF-1 tornado occurred in Beacon Falls and Hamden around 5:01-5:09pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was 600 yards and the path length was 9.5 miles.

Damage from a microbust is responsible for damage from Hamden to Wallingford. This occurred from 5:09pm - 5:14pm. Winds were up to 100 mph. The maximum path width was 880 yards and the path length was 7.25 miles.

A deadly macroburst occurred in New Fairfield and Brookfield at around 4:37-4:53 pm. Winds were 110 mph. The maximum path width was three miles and the path length was nine miles. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities and one injury.

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”