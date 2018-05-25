Gov. Malloy launches program to help veterans become teachers

Governor Malloy launches a new program to help veterans become teachers (WFSB)

From the front line, to head of the class.

Connecticut is launching a special new program to help veterans become teachers.

State leaders made the announcement on Friday at Middletown High School.

The initiative provides up to 40 service members, who are transitioning into civilian life, with the training necessary to teach grades K-12.

“This program is about role models for young people veterans who will give them in flesh and blood the real image of patriotism,” said Governor Malloy.

The program will also assist eligible veterans in securing school or district positions.

This is all possible because of a $1 million federal grant.

It's the first time our state has received money for such a program.

