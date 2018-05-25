Equipment issue causes power outage for hundreds in East Windsor, Ellington

Hundreds of people in Ellington, East Windsor, South Windsor, and Vernon are without power due to an equipment issue.

Eversource officials said the issue is currently being worked on, and power is expected to be restored by 5:15 p.m.

More than 600 customers are without power in Ellington, while nearly 900 are without it in East Windsor.

South Windsor has a little over 100 outages, and Vernon has 68.

