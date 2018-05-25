Southington road closed after van crashes into tree

Part of a road in Southington is closed after a van hit a tree.

It happened a little before 5 p.m. on Friday on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike near Marion Avenue.

The road is closed at this time.

Multiple people, including children, were brought to the hospital. Police have not released the number of injured in the crash.

The extent of any injuries is unknown.

