Rollover crash causes heavy delays on Route 9 in New Britain

A rollover crash on Route 9 north in New Britain has been causing heavy delays in the area.

It happened right before rush hour, near exits 25 and 26. Two left lanes were closed as of about 5 p.m.

A lane on the southbound side was also closed while crews responded.

Minor injuries were reported.

