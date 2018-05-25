Little league concession stand closed after vandalism

A Jewett City little league concession stand is closed after a recent break in (WFSB)

A vandal strikes again!

Someone targeted a little league concession stand in Jewett City and this is now the third time in a couple years.

The vandal tried to get the side doors open, but wasn’t successful.

“There’s crowbar marks right here on the side,” said Chris Kempesta, Treasurer of Jewett City Little League.

Instead, the suspect went through the front.

“This door was pried open the bottom of the door was way out over here,” said Kempesta.

A message on the door now reads the concession stand is now closed due to another break in.

Board members of the league say the person who broke the door only got away with money meant for a tip jar.

“They took 15 dollars and change for what was left as a tip jar,” said Kempesta.

Now, the Jewett City Little League is sitting on $3,500 worth of damage and food waste.

“We don’t have reserves to plan for events like this,” said Chris Garvin, President of Jewett City Little League.

The repairs would take a few weeks, so the president says the stand is closed for the rest of the season. This means the league can’t host an all-star tournament.

“It doesn’t just damage a building or a facility down here. It’s actually taking away from the children,” said Garvin.

This is not the first time the concession stand has been vandalized.

Channel 3 got surveillance video of a person who vandalized the stand before.

Lisa Cayer’s two sons play in the league. She says it’s hard to understand why anyone would do this and hope the police catch the person soon.

“I want to give my kids somewhere to go to have fun, learn sports and meet new people,” said Cayer.

