New Britain principal resigns amid investigation

A New Britain principal resigned from the school district earlier this week amid allegations.

According to Superintendent Nancy Sarra, in November 2017 concerns were brought forward and the district ‘took the allegations with extreme seriousness and conducted a thorough investigation.’

On March 23, Joseph Pinchera, principal of New Britain High School, resigned effective June 30, 2018.

The district said as of May 21, Pinchera resigned immediately.

According to the New Britain Herald, the investigation started after an employee brought forward complaints in November 2017 regarding Pinchera’s conduct.

