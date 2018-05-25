Police deem bomb threat at Fairfield Warde High School not credible

Fairfield Police have cleared the campus at Fairfield Warde High School after a report of a bomb threat.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a juvenile fabricated the threat.

The juvenile is in police custody, but has not been charged at this point.

Police deemed the threat not credible.

Police said as a precautionary measure, the building and school campus were evacuated and were currently closed.

All evening activities on the school property were canceled and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Police are still investigating this threat.

WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.