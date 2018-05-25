Student attends prom despite painful autoimmune disease

Prom night is one of the biggest milestones of one’s high school career, and for one student, it was not to be missed.

High school junior, Jake Hobby told Channel 3 on Friday night, that he needed a doctor’s note to attend his junior prom.

But, he said it is worth it for a few hours of fun with friends and a sense of normalcy.

“I want to have a good time tonight,” said Jake. “I want to have a good time with my friends enjoy some happiness, have a good life.

In September, Jake said he was diagnosed with autoimmune encephalitis, a rare disease where the immune system attacks the brain. Right now, Jake said doctors say there is no cure.

Jake’s mother, Jeane told Channel 3 on Friday that Jake had to withdraw from school and undergo weekly chemo and plasma infusions.

“Now this at least gives him a chance to live a normal life for at least three hours and hang out with friends he hasn’t seen in a while,” said Jeane.

The family said Jake is being tutored, but the last several months have been rocky for the family.

“He could not sleep, he didn’t know how to talk, he didn’t know how to turn a door handle, he did not know how to eat,” said Jeane. “He had a lot of cognitive issues.”

But, tonight in South Windsor, Jake is happy to be posing for pictures with his prom date.

“No matter how hard the pain is, no matter how difficult things can be, you never give up,” said Jake. “Giving up is never an option in life.”

The family told Channel 3 that the Make-a-Wish Foundation is sending Jake and his mother on vacation in the Bahamas.

The family said they’re hoping for the disease to go into remission. Meanwhile they hope to raise more awareness for plasma donation.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.