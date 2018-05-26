Person hit by box truck on I-95, suffers serious injuries

A person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a box truck on I-95 Northbound in Old Lyme on Saturday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said the incident happened around 6:40 a.m. between exits 70 and 71.

The box truck continued but was later stopped, according to police.

Police said LIFE STAR was requested to the scene.

There were lane closures, but police said they now may be open.

This story is developing, stay with Eyewitness News for the latest information.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.