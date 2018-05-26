Saturday hot and humid, chance of thunderstorm

An air quality alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday (WFSB)

Saturday will be hot and humid, according to Channel 3's Meteorologist, Mike Cameron. Highs will rise into the upper 80s and maybe even 90 in Hartford and Windsor Locks.

“It’s going to be warm and humid today,” Cameron said. “We have a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm today, especially in the afternoon hours.”

Cameron said the majority of the day will be dry with partly to mostly sunny skies.

“It might be a beach day and of the three weekend days this weekend, Saturday is the best day to do that,” Cameron said.

Sunday will feature cooler temperatures, overcast skies, and the potential for drizzle, according to Cameron. The afternoon high will be around the 60 degree mark.

“It is going to be mainly cloudy and a lot cooler. Temperatures if they’re not in the 60s, they’ll be in the 50s in some towns,” Cameron said.

Memorial Day will start with spotty drizzle and areas of fog, but as the day progresses, the sun will break through the clouds. Cameron said he expects highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s, according to Cameron. There will be a chance for a shower in the afternoon.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice day and Cameron said it will be sunny, warm, and dry with temperatures in the lower 80s inland, and 70s near the shoreline.

Thursday and Friday will be complex, according to Cameron. Moisture from subtropical storm Alberto could bring rain at some point. Cameron said highs will be in the 70s on Thursday and Friday.

