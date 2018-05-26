Life Star responds to motorcycle crash in Willington

Life Star was called to Willington following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Saturday morning.

Willington Fire Department responded to Phelps Way around 10:40 a.m. according to Tolland County Mutual Aid Fire Service.

A mutual aid ambulance from University of Connecticut’s Fire Department was requested.

It's unknown how many people were involved in the crash and what the extent of any injuries are.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.