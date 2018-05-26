PD: Life Star responds to motorcycle crash in Willington

Life Star was called to Willington following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Saturday morning.

Willington Fire Department responded to Phelps Way around 10:40 a.m. according to Tolland County Mutual Aid Fire Service.

Connecticut State Police said the driver of a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle was struck by a Chevrolet Monte Carlo as the motorcycle exited Phelps Crossing Plaza.

The motorcycle operator was taken to Hartford Hospital with a non-life threatening injury to his arm by Life Star.

A mutual aid ambulance from University of Connecticut’s Fire Department was requested.

Any witnesses are asked to call Trooper First Class Gawronski at 860-896-3222, extension 8027.

