PD: Life Star responds to motorcycle crash in Willington

Life Star was called to Willington following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Saturday morning.
Willington Fire Department responded to Phelps Way around 10:40 a.m. according to Tolland County Mutual Aid Fire Service.
Connecticut State Police said the driver of a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle was struck by a Chevrolet Monte Carlo as the motorcycle exited Phelps Crossing Plaza.
The motorcycle operator was taken to Hartford Hospital with a non-life threatening injury to his arm by Life Star.
A mutual aid ambulance from University of Connecticut’s Fire Department was requested.
Any witnesses are asked to call Trooper First Class Gawronski at 860-896-3222, extension 8027.
This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest updates.
