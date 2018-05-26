New law gives housing freedom to transgender Connecticut inmates

Transgender inmates in Connecticut will soon become the first in the nation with the legal right to be housed in prisons that match the genders with which they identify.

The American Civil Liberties Union calls the new law "groundbreaking."

The law says an inmate should be assessed, receive housing, be searched and addressed in a manner consistent with how they identify. It goes into effect July 1.

The director of the transgender rights project GLAD said the law comes as the federal government rolls back protections for transgender inmates.

One trans female inmate says she hopes the new law will help, but believes real change will come only with an acceptance in society of transgender people.

Federal data estimates there are 3,200 transgender inmates in the nation's prisons and jails.

