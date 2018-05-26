PD: 11-year-old boy shot in Hartford

An 11-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was shot in the arm on Saturday morning, according to Hartford Police.

Police said they responded to 47 Bedford Street for two registered shots on a Shot Spotter activation at 1:19 a.m.

Police said they located a juvenile who had been struck in his right arm.

The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital and was listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, according to Police.

While investigating, police learned a group of juveniles were in the rear of the apartment building when a male fired multiple gun shots from the Garden Street area.

Major Crimes Division was notified and Detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

Police said an arrest has not been made.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.