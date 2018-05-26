PD: Man driving three-wheeled auto-cycle dies in crash

New Haven Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on Saturday morning involving what police described as a three-wheeled auto-cycle.

Law enforcement responded to Frontage Road at Oakley Street around at 1:41 a.m.

Police said the driver was ejected and died of injuries sustained during the crash.

According to Police, the driver was an adult man in his thirties.

Police said a preliminary investigation concluded the vehicle’s speed may have been a contributing factor.

New Haven Police Department’s Investigation Team responded to the scene and is handling the investigation.

