PD: Man driving three-wheeled auto-cycle dies in crash

New Haven Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place on Saturday morning involving what police described as a three-wheeled auto-cycle.
Law enforcement responded to Frontage Road at Oakley Street around at 1:41 a.m.
Police said the driver was ejected and died of injuries sustained during the crash.
According to Police, the driver was an adult man in his thirties.
Police said a preliminary investigation concluded the vehicle’s speed may have been a contributing factor.
New Haven Police Department’s Investigation Team responded to the scene and is handling the investigation.
