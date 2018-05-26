Three people injured by dog attack in Wallingford on Friday

Two children and their grandfather were injured when police said an English bulldog attacked them on Friday in Wallingford. (WFSB)

Police are investigating after two children and their grandfather were attacked by a dog in Wallingford on Friday night.

Police said a one-year-old child suffered severe injuries to his head and face when an English bulldog attacked the child while in the stroller while the three were walking on the sidewalk on Simpson Avenue at 7:45 p.m.

A six-year-old girl suffered a bite wound to the buttocks area, according to police.

Police said the dog’s owner, the children’s grandfather was yelling at the dog and pulling away the child’s stroller as it was attacking the child.

Police said the dog is under quarantine, up to date on its rabies vaccination, and the owner is cooperating with police.

Police and the Wallingford Animal Control Officer are handling the investigation.

