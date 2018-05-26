Cool temps and showers will make for a gray Sunday

After a very warm start to the Memorial Day weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s, significantly cooler and cloudier weather is on its way.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said a cold front will pass through the state overnight, bringing weather that is 30 degrees cooler than today’s. Temperatures may be stuck in the 50s tomorrow afternoon.

In addition to the chilly air, this system will also help create cloudy skies and rain showers, according to Cameron.

“Although the whole day won’t be rainy, there will be periods when the weather turns wet," Cameron said.

“It is going to be mainly cloudy and a lot cooler. Temperatures will begin in the 60s early in the morning but will likely fall into the 50s by noon and remain there for the rest of the day,” Cameron said.

Memorial Day will be better, however, as the pool of cool air moderates and the moisture leaves, making way for partly sunny skies.

Cameron said light drizzle and fog may be present early Monday morning, but sunshine should break through the clouds by afternoon, helping the air to warm into the low and middle 70s.

According to Cameron, summer-like weather will return to the region beginning Tuesday, when highs could approach 90 degrees again.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

