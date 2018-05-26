Police seek suspect wanted in gas station robbery

West Hartford police are seeking a suspect who robbed a gas station on Saturday afternoon.

Police said a suspect approached the Prospect Avenue Shell Gas Station attendant, demanded money, and said he was carrying a gun on Saturday just before 5 p.m.

Police said the clerk opened the gas station till and the suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money, and fled in a car.

Images captured in the surveillance video and police interviews determined the man was 6 ft. tall with glasses, a white shirt, cargo sweatpants, and flip flops. Police estimate the suspect to be 30 to 40 years old.

Police said he fled the scene in a newer model, bright orange Hyundai Tuscon.

Those with information are urged to contact the West Hartford Detective Division at 860-523-5203.

