State police encourage responsible driving during holiday weekend

It’s Memorial Day weekend and state police have amped up patrols for the holiday weekend.

Channel 3 went for a ride on Saturday night with a trooper who said state police are trying to keep holiday travels safe for everyone.

Drivers are hitting the roads en masse this holiday weekend, and so are state police. Connecticut State Police Trooper Douglas Bernier cited one person for speeding with Channel 3 in tow.

“You tend to have a lot more people on the road traveling, going to destinations, vacations, family get togethers, so we do see a lot more traffic on the roadways,” said Trooper Bernier.

Last year during the Memorial Day weekend, State Police said there were 300 crashes, 3 people died, and nearly 50 were injured.

Police said they arrested 30 drunk drivers, and about 4,000 tickets were handed out to drivers.

“When you’re driving, put your all your attention on the road,” advised Trooper Bernier.

“We see a lot of the motor vehicle accidents that occur by people who are not attentive to driving who are using cell phones, electronic devices, GPS units and things like that.”

Trooper Bernier said if you see a suspected drunk driver, safely pull over, and report it to police by calling 911.

“Everybody should enjoy this long holiday weekend but make sure you’re making responsible decisions,” Trooper Bernier said.

State police said they also want their troopers to be safe on the road, and remind drivers to obey the move over law.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.