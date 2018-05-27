New Hampshire woman killed in Meriden crash

A woman from New Hampshire was killed in a crash on Route 15 in Meriden late Saturday night.

Police said the crash happened near Exit 67 on Route 15 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, David Perez, 21 of Bridgeport, was traveling southbound on Route 15 near the Miller Avenue DOT exit when he drove off the left side of the road and hit a curb.

Police said Perez's 2005 Honda Civic became airborne, traveled over the metal guardrail median, and into the northbound flow of traffic.

According to Police, Perez's car hit a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox head on that was being driven by Scott Mosher of Littleton, New Hampshire.

Law enforcement said Perez was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Hartford Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

According to police, Sally Mosher, 57, of Littleton, New Hampshire was not wearing a seatbelt and died of injuries sustained during the crash while in Scott Mosher's vehicle.

Police said Sally Mosher, seated in the back seat of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scott Mosher was transported to Hartford Hospital by Life Star with suspected minor injuries.

There were two additional passengers in Scott Mosher's vehicle, one of which was transported to Saint Francis Hospital with suspected minor injuries, according to Police.

The roadway was closed for several hours

Anyone with information on the crash should contact police at 203-393-4222.

