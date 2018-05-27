PD: Life Star responds to fatal crash on Route 15 in Meriden

Life Star responded to a fatal car crash on Route 15 in Meriden on Saturday evening, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said the crash happened near Exit 67 around 11:30 p.m.

According to Police, David Perez, 21 of Bridgeport, was traveling southbound on Route 15 near the Miller Avenue DOT exit when he drove off the left side of the roadway, and hit a curb.

Police said Perez's 2005 Honda Civic became airborne, traveled over the metal guardrail median, and into the northbound flow of traffic.

According to Police, Perez's car hit a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox head on that was being driven by Scott Mosher of Littleton, New Hampshire.

Law enforcement said Perez was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Hartford Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

According to Police, Sally Mosher, 57, of Littleton, New Hampshire was not wearing a seatbelt and died of injuries sustained during the crash while in Scott Mosher's vehicle.

Police said Sally Mosher, seated in the left rear of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene.

Scott Mosher was transported to Hartford Hospital by Life Star with suspected minor injuries.

There were two additional passengers in Scott Mosher's vehicle, one of which was transported to Saint Francis Hospital with suspected minor injuries, according to Police.

The roadway was closed but is now reopened.

The crash is under investigation by Troop I in Bethany. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Trooper First Class John O'Connor at 203-393-4222, extension 3026.

