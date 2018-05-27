Sunday cool, cloudy and damp

Sunday will be cool, cloudy, and damp, according to Channel 3's Meteorologist, Mike Cameron. There will be showers or periods of rain, and Cameron said highs will stay in the 50s all day.

“We're expecting much cooler weather than yesterday," Cameron said. “Rain is likely at any point, but more likely in the afternoon with the bulk of moisture coming in from the south and west.”

Cameron said there will even be a chance for some thunder on Sunday.

Memorial Day will start with spotty drizzle and areas of fog, but as the day progresses, the sun will break through the clouds. Cameron said he expects highs in the lower to mid 70s.

"The weather will be improving tomorrow," Cameron said. "Temperatures will rise into the 70s in Connecticut."

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s, according to Cameron. There will be a chance for a shower in the afternoon.

"Near 90 or more on Tuesday as we see a lot more sunshine," Cameron said.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice day and Cameron said it will be sunny, warm, and dry with temperatures in the lower 80s inland, and 70s near the shoreline.

"Temperatures back off a little bit on Wednesday thanks to a cold front," Cameron said.

Thursday and Friday will be complex, according to Cameron. Moisture from subtropical storm Alberto could bring rain at some point. Cameron said Thursday will be cloudy and Friday could be wet.

Saturday could be occasionally wet as well.

"We have some showers in the forecast for Friday and Saturday," Cameron said.

