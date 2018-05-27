PD: Rollover crash closes one lane on I-91 Southbound in Meriden

Connecticut State Police said a rollover crash closed the right lane on Interstate 91 Southbound in Meriden near Exit 16.

According to Police, the car "crossed over" the highway from the Northbound side of I-91.

Troop I said they responded to the crash around 8:50 a.m.

There were no serious injuries, according to Police.

Police are asking drivers to slow down and drive safe during their Memorial Day Weekend travels.

