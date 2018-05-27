PD: Rollover crash closes one lane on I-91 Southbound in Meriden

Connecticut State Police said a rollover crash closed the right lane on Interstate 91 Southbound in Meriden near Exit 16.
According to Police, the car "crossed over" the highway from the Northbound side of I-91.
Troop I said they responded to the crash around 8:50 a.m.
There were no serious injuries, according to Police.
Police are asking drivers to slow down and drive safe during their Memorial Day Weekend travels.
Click here for real-time traffic updates.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.