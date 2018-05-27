PD: Missing man found deceased in North Haven park

North Haven Police said a missing man was found deceased at Peter’s Rock Park on Sunday morning.

A law enforcement official said North Haven Police began assisting East Haven Police in a search for a missing 30-year-old man from East Haven on Saturday.

North Haven Police said their officers located the missing man’s car around 6 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of Peter’s Rock Park on Middletown Avenue.

Police and Fire personnel searched the surrounding wooded area using Police K-9s and a drone.

According to Police, the search was expanded on Sunday morning and a Connecticut State Police K-9 Team located the man's deceased body in a densely wooded property far from any of the trails in Peter’s Rock Park.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

