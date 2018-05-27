Man arrested for shooting and killing bear in Southbury

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police arrested a Southbury man for shooting and killing a bear on Thursday.

EnCon Police said they arrested 43-year-old Joshua Gendron for carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and illegal taking of a bear after police said he shot the bear in his mother-in-law’s yard on Pascoe Rd.

Officers said Gendron attempted to scare the bear away by firing shots from a pistol in the area, but police said the bear was not deterred. Police said Gendron then retrieved a rifle from his car and shot the bear, killing it.

Police said there were multiple attractants in the yard like bird feeders, open bird seed, apples, and bread crumbs.

Gendron was released after posting a $1000 bond and expected to appear in Waterbury Superior Court.

