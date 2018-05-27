Power restored after large outage in Southbury

Power has since been restored after thousands of people in Southbury, and western Connecticut were without it on Sunday.

Eversource said on Sunday that crews were working to restore a line after a tree limb fell.

The outage was reported just after 3:30 p.m.

The outage impacted nearly 13,000 customers. It was centralized to Southbury where 63 percent of the town, or 6,275 people, were in the dark.

Channel 3 spoke with the owner of Riverview Cinemas and Playhouse in Southbury, Kevin LaFlamme who said the power went out while the movies were playing.

"They were towards the end. We didn’t get to spoil any endings for anybody. Mum was the word. We didn’t leave any cliffhangers," laughed LaFlamme. "We told everybody they could come back and see the movie another time and check out the movie that they didn’t get to finish.”

Likewise, at Chip's Family Restaurant, Channel 3 spotted a dark restaurant and empty tables at what is prime dinner time.

"I just had a couple tables putting in a couple orders and the power went out," said server Kyle Ruddy.

"All my tables just got their food so it was good to go but other than I just told them we’re going to have to wait it out and see."

Later, Channel 3 learned that without power and dark kitchen, they were unable to prepare anything, so all the customers were sent home.

Power has since been restored.?

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved