Thousands without power in Southbury on Sunday

Thousands of people in Southbury, and western Connecticut are without power on Sunday afternoon.

Eversource said on Sunday that crews were working to restore a line after a tree limb fell, but did not yet have an estimation on when the power would be restored.

The outage struck just after 3:30 p.m.

The outage is impacting nearly 13,000 people, but is centralized to Southbury where 63% of the town, or 6,275 people are in the dark.

Channel 3 spoke with the owner of Riverview Cinemas and Playhouse in Southbury, Kevin LaFlamme who said the power went out while the movies were playing.

"They were towards the end. We didn’t get to spoil any endings for anybody. Mum was the word. We didn’t leave any cliffhangers," laughed LaFlamme. "We told everybody they could come back and see the movie another time and check out the movie that they didn’t get to finish.”

Likewise, at Chip's Family Restaurant, Channel 3 spotted a dark restaurant and empty tables at what is prime dinner time.

"I just had a couple tables putting in a couple orders and the power went out," said server Kyle Ruddy.

"All my tables just got their food so it was good to go but other than i just told them we’re going to have to wait it out and see."

Later, Channel 3 learned that without power and dark kitchen, they were unable to prepare anything, so all the customers were sent home.

The Southbury Police dispatch said the cause of the outage is unknown and assistance from Eversource crews are en route.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved