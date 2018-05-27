Coast Guard searching for missing people in Groton

Images provided by the US Coast Guard of stills saved from the Snapchat stories of the missing kayakers. (USCG)

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for 2 people who they said are missing off the coast of Groton.

The Coast Guard and Groton Fire Department began searching around 6 p.m. on Sunday when the 2 missing individuals had not been seen since 2 a.m.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Alaina Fagan, the missing people are 21-year-old Spencer Mugford and his girlfriend 20-year-old Sophia McKenna.

Mugford and McKenna were possibly aboard a white paddleboard. Mugford was last seen wearing a blue tank top with salmon colored shorts, said Lt. Fagan. Officials said they spotted McKenna's car near Avery Point.

On first light on Monday, the Coast Guard Cutter Hammerhead will begin searching along with a 45 ft. rescue vessel, according to a Coast Guard official.

An HC-144 Ocean Sentry search and rescue aircraft from Cape Cod will also help with the search on Monday.

According to a Coast Guard official in New Haven, the active search was conducted to Long Island, the area surrounding Fishers Island, and along the Connecticut shoreline from Avery Point and west of the Connecticut River.

The Coast Guard originally sent an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Cape Cod and a 45 ft. rescue vessel from New London to assist in the search, said Lt. Fagan.

Troopers from Troop E and EnCon officers from DEEP supplied vessels and are also assisting in the search.

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon), along with CT State Police, Coast Guard and Groton City FD are currently searching for two kayakers reported missing off the Groton coast. No further info at this time. — Chris Collibee (@ChrisCollibee) May 28, 2018

The Coast Guard said the pair was in a paddleboard in Long Island Sound near Avery Point.

Those with information on the whereabouts of McKenna and Mugford are urged to call the US Coast Guard Command Center at (203) 468-4401

