Grill likely the cause of fire that ripped through Middletown apartment

Crews worked to put out a fire on Rappallo Avenue in Middletown (WFSB)

Firefighters believe a grill on the back porch of an apartment led to a fire in Middletown Sunday night. (WFSB)

Crews worked to put out a fire at a seven-unit apartment in Middletown on Sunday evening.

According to a fire official, crews responded to a fire on Rappallo Avenue around 10:40 p.m.

Eyewitnesses told Channel 3 they heard an explosion and moments later there was a structure fire at the apartment building.

Chief Robert Kronenberger of the Middletown Fire Department said a resident admitted to grilling on the back porch.

“Big-body fire on the back porch and it looks like it was pin-pointed to a grill on the back porch," Kronenberger said.

Kronenberger said local agencies such as the Middletown Health Department and the American Red Cross worked to help the families who were displaced.

He called the incident a warning for others planning to grill over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

No one was injured and everyone managed to make it out of the building safely, according to Kronenberger.

An investigation into the fire continued on Monday morning.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.