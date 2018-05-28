Grill likely the cause of fire that ripped through Middletown apartment

Crews worked to put out a fire on Rappallo Avenue in Middletown (WFSB)

Crews worked to put out a fire at a seven-unit apartment in Middletown on Sunday evening.

According to a fire official, crews responded to a fire on Rappallo Avenue around 10:40 p.m.

Eyewitnesses told Channel 3 they heard an explosion and moments later there was a structure fire at the apartment building.

Chief Robert Kronenberger of the Middletown Fire Department said a resident admitted to grilling on the back porch.

“Big-body fire on the back porch and it looks like it was pinpointed to a grill on the back porch," Kronenberger said.

Kronenberger said local agencies such as the Middletown Health Department and the American Red Cross worked to help the families who were displaced.

“All the residents were out, some of the residents made sure they had their pets. No reports of anything missing, no firefighter injuries. While there’s a lot of damage to the house, everyone came away safe and that’s our number one job," he said.

He called the incident a warning for others planning to grill over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

So here’s what you can do to prevent this from happening to you:

Keep your grill at least 10 feet away from your home

Grills shouldn’t be under wooden overhangs as the fire could flare up above

Clean your grill – grease and fat provide more fuel for a fire

Check for gas leaks

Keep a fire extinguisher close by

Don’t leave your grill unattended. Fires double in size every minute

An investigation into the fire continued on Monday morning.

