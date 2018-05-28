Search for paddleboarders continues off Groton coast

The U.S. Coast Guard continued to search for Spencer Mugford, 21, and his girlfriend, Sofia McKenna, 20, on Monday morning near Avery Point. (Coast Guard/WFSB)

A search for missing paddleboarders in Groton that began on Sunday continued Monday morning.

A U.S. Coast Guard cutter was spotted just off of Avery Point searching for 21-year-old Spencer Mugford and 20-year-old Sofia McKenna.

The two were last seen on the social media app SnapChat around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The Coast Guard said the SnapChat photo showed Mugford and Sofia McKenna paddleboarding at that time.

Also around that time, Sofia McKenna's mother said she received several missed phone calls between 2:05 a.m. and 2:09 a.m.

“Seven calls, but no message," said Michelle McKenna, Sofia McKenna's mother. "I had voicemail. She could have left a message. [They were] all hang ups.”

Michelle McKenna told Channel 3 that she believed it was her daughter calling from Mugford's phone.

“Around 2 a.m. a Snapchat was sent out by Spencer, they were on a paddleboard," Michelle McKenna said. "From what we can assume from the picture, Sofia is the one who took the picture. It was of his back.”

She said her daughter would have had to manually dial her mother's phone number.

"Spencer didn’t know my phone number," Michelle McKenna said. "I don’t know if he fell off and she panicked.”

Her longtime boyfriend, Austin Parrow, said they had plans to spend Memorial Day together.

“I know she likes to sleep in, so I figured okay 1:00 hit, I didn’t think much of it," Parrow told Channel 3. "As it was getting later in the afternoon, I wasn't getting any texts from her. I tried texting her, it was sending as green text messages. Not an iMessage. I was calling her, it was going straight to voicemail. That’s when I texted her mother, asked what was going on. She said she hadn’t spoken to her.”

Groton city police and firefighters started the search around 5 p.m. on Sunday and it continued through the night.

The Coast Guard out of New London and New Haven joined. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and state police have also been assisting.

“Because we had a picture that appeared to be near the New London area, we started looking in the New London area," said Cdr. Andrew Ely, U.S. Coast Guard. "We searched Ledge Light, the lighthouse at the mouth of the harbor. We looked at all the bogeys in the water that people could hang onto, all the boats in the water, searching along the shorelines.”

Officials said Sofia McKenna's car was found at Avery Point on Sunday.

The Coast Guard used computer modeling to figure out where they might go.

“And that model suggested we expand our search through Fishers Island Sound all the way down past the mouth of the Connecticut River," Ely said.

State police said they planned to use sonar to scan the water.

At one point, Channel 3 learned that 14 government agency boats and a helicopter were looking for Mugford and Sofia McKenna.

Eyewitness News continued to receive updates from the Coast Guard throughout the day on Monday.

If they aren't found, the Coast Guard may suspend the search by 8:20 p.m. on Monday.

Until then, Michelle McKenna and Parrow asked for thoughts and prayers.

“I’d like to thank everybody for doing what they’re doing to look for them," Michelle McKenna said. "We hope they’re okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-468-4401.

